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Offices for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

сommercial properties
19
investment properties
5
shops
3
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4 properties total found
Office 64 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 64 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 64 m²
A contemporary mixed-use development in Geroskipou area, Paphos.  It consists of 2 shops (13…
$322,337
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Office 79 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 79 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is an excellent office in the planning stage in the developing Geroskipou area. Thi…
$408,002
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Office 50 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 50 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale: A great opportunity to purchase an office as planned on the second floor of a mode…
$326,402
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Office 96 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 96 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 96 m²
A contemporary mixed-use development in Geroskipou area, Paphos.  It consists of 2 shops (13…
$402,921
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