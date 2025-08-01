Show property on map Show properties list
Сommercial property for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Yeroskipou
8
12 properties total found
Investment 2 335 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Investment 2 335 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 33
Bathrooms count 33
Area 2 335 m²
This project is located on the seafront of Geroskipou beach in Paphos, a up and coming area …
$20,67M
Investment in Konia, Cyprus
Investment
Konia, Cyprus
Composed of 5 luxury villas all with sea views, as a first phase, with a choice of 3 archite…
$2,86M
Investment 982 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Investment 982 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 26
Bathrooms count 20
Area 982 m²
A 50% undivided share of a three-storey residential building in Geroskipou. The building con…
$468,265
Commercial property in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Commercial property
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Floor 4
Modern Residential Complex in the Heart of the City This unique development embodies cont…
$4,07M
Investment 1 150 m² in Timi, Cyprus
Investment 1 150 m²
Timi, Cyprus
Area 1 150 m²
Building for sale close to paphos international airport.  Currently the building is being us…
$970,794
Office 969 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 969 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 969 m²
Office for sale in Geroskipou Paphos At 200 meters from the main highway system, which conne…
$2,29M
Investment 500 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Investment 500 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Three-storey mixed-use building with residential plot for sale in Geroskipou. It comprises o…
$3,05M
Commercial property 1 150 m² in Timi, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 150 m²
Timi, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 150 m²
FOR SALE Commercial and Residential Building near Paphos International Airport in Timi Villa…
$1,03M
Investment 800 m² in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Investment 800 m²
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
This is an unfinished project in Agia Marinouda/Geroskipou. It is located in a build up area…
$456,844
Investment 530 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Investment 530 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 530 m²
Comercial building for sale in Geroskipou on the main road. Just a minute away from the Debe…
$1,31M
Investment 660 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Investment 660 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 660 m²
A three-storey mixed-use building in Geroskipou. It comprises of 7 units in total. A ground …
$1,05M
Investment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Investment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Building for sale in Geroskipou area consist of  very spacious 6 three bedroom apartments. E…
$697,486
