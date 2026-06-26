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Long-term rent of warehouses in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

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Warehouse 600 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Warehouse 600 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 600 m²
A well-located and spacious warehouse is available in the Agios Athanasios Industrial Estate…
$9,218
per month
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