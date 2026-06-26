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Long-term rent of restaurants in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Restaurant in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Restaurant
Germasogeia, Cyprus
A rare and exceptional opportunity to rent a prestigious seafront restaurant located in the …
$46,551
per month
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Restaurant 500 m² in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Restaurant 500 m²
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Situated in one of the most sought-after destinations, this restaurant has garnered a reputa…
$10,734
per month
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Languages
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