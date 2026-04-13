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Long-term rent of in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Other 480 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Other 480 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 480 m²
For rent is a spacious, modern 16 apartment building located in the desirable Germasogeia To…
$18,724
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Other 960 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Other 960 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 26
Bathrooms count 26
Area 960 m²
For rent is a spacious, modern 26 apartment building (24 studios and two 2-bed flats) locate…
$34,212
per month
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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