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Business for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

сommercial properties
104
restaurants
7
offices
26
apartment buildings
3
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Shop 109 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Shop 109 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: A great opportunity to purchase a new store under construction in the lively Geros…
$990,863
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Commercial property in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Number of floors 4
A modern residential building located in the Agios Athanasios area of Limassol, comprising s…
$4,03M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Paralimni, Cyprus
Office
Paralimni, Cyprus
Floor 1
Office Unit The office unit is designed to offer a refined and highly functional workspace, …
$380,025
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 3 250 m² in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Commercial property 3 250 m²
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 14
Area 3 250 m²
This building is located in Agios Ioannis, Limassol. Total 3250m² covered areas. Featrures: …
$9,23M
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Office 50 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 50 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale: A great opportunity to purchase an office as planned on the second floor of a mode…
$326,402
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Shop in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 1/2
Office Units in Kato Polemidia, Limassol The office units in this development are designed t…
$699,433
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 1 981 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 981 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 981 m²
An excellent investment opportunity in a modern residential building located in the desirabl…
$3,22M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 108 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 108 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 108 m²
Located in the highly sought-after Agios Georgios parish within Limassol Municipality, this …
$256,794
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Shop in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Shop Unit in Kato Polemidia, Limassol Located in a strategic and highly accessible area of K…
$699,433
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Positioned in the vibrant heart of Larnaca, Shop No.1 offers an exceptional opportunity for …
$384,688
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 64 m² in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Office 64 m²
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Area 64 m²
A contemporary mixed-use development in Geroskipou area, Paphos.  It consists of 2 shops (13…
$322,337
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Office 320 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 320 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 320 m²
Floor 2/4
A premium A-class office is available for sale in Mesa Geitonia, Limassol. The property is s…
$3,07M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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