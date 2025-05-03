Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Dromolaxia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Dromolaxia, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
A gorgeous modern bungalow with private pool in Dromolaxia area in Larnaca province for sale…
$414,132
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go