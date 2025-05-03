Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Dromolaxia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Dromolaxia, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
A gorgeous modern bungalow with private pool in Dromolaxia area in Larnaca province for sale…
$414,132
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
A beautiful detached house in a prime location in Dromolaxia area for sale. It’s very close …
$250,659
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go