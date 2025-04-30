Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Terraced for sale in Aradippou, Cyprus

5 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
New low-rise residence in the prestigious area of Aradippou, Cyprus We offer apartments wit…
$234,064
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence close to the sea and the airport, Aradippou, Cyprus We offer apartme…
$200,775
3 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence close to the coast and the center of Larnaca, Aradippou, Cyprus We o…
$234,064
1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
New luxury residence close to the coast and the center of Larnaca, Aradippou, Cyprus We off…
$156,043
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence close to the airport and the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with …
$233,660
