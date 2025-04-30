Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Aradippou, Cyprus

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$202,798
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$363,996
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$343,196
1 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$177,810
