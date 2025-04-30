Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Aradippou, Cyprus

7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 217 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Aradippou - Larnaka province, on the th…
$247,432
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence close to the sea and the airport, Aradippou, Cyprus We offer apartme…
$200,775
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom new whole floor apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol province, with 87…
$248,774
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two bedroom new apartment for sale in Erimi - Limassol province, with 80 sq.m. interiors and…
$169,167
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Ground floor two bedroom apartment for sale in Plati Aglantzias - Nicosia province, on the g…
$249,959
Room 3 rooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
$266,525
2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence close to the airport and the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with …
$233,660
