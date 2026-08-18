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Villas for sale in Dhekelia, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Minden, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Five-bedroom house set on a large 880 m² plot, ideally located next to the Mariandy Hotel on…
$1,02M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Minden, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Minden, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale off-plan house with 5 bedrooms, located 200 meters from the sea, in the area of Dhe…
$742,777
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