Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Dhekelia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Rent houses per month in Dhekelia, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in Minden, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4-Bedroom House for Rent – Peaceful Location! This modern 4-bedroom house, built in 2022, i…
$2,038
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Minden, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful property is located just 200 meters from the beach, in a premium and quite ne…
$3,567
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go