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Long term rental apartments in Dhekelia, Cyprus

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Minden, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
2-Bedroom Apartment on Dhekelia Road — Walking Distance to the Beach Comfortable 2-bedroom …
$1,811
per month
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