Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Dhekelia
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Dhekelia, Cyprus

сommercial property
4
shops
3
Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 740 m² in Minden, Cyprus
Investment 740 m²
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 8
Area 740 m²
4 modern villas for sale in Dekeleia Tourist Area, 350 meters distance from the sea. Each Vi…
$2,04M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go