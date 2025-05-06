Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Deryneia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Apartments Terraced for sale in Deryneia, Cyprus

2 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise residence with a parking close to beaches, Deryneia, Cyprus We offer apartments wi…
$205,446
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Small residential complex with terraces and parking spaces, in the prestigious area of Derin…
$208,607
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go