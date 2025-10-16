Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Polis Chrysochous
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
The property is a studio apartment (B12) in Latchi. It is part of a resort comprising 59 apa…
$70,937
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
The property is a studio apartment (B12) in Latchi. It is part of a resort comprising 59 apa…
$70,937
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Neo Chorio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
The property is a studio apartment (B12) in Latchi. It is part of a resort comprising 59 apa…
$70,937
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go