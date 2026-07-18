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Long-term rent of mansions in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Nea Dhimmata, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nea Dhimmata, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Available from 01.03.2026 Fully furnished 2 bedroom maisonette in the quiet and beautiful vi…
$1,048
per month
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