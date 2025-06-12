Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Polis Chrysochous
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

сommercial property
13
hotels
3
investment properties
7
1 property total found
Shop 298 m² in Polis, Cyprus
Shop 298 m²
Polis, Cyprus
Area 298 m²
A shop on the ground floor of α mixed use building in Polis Chrysohous, Paphos.It comprises …
$391,173
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go