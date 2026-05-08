Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Polis Chrysochous
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for sale in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

;
сommercial properties
13
investment properties
6
Established business Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Investment 190 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 190 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Semi - Detached two storey building in Strovolos of Nicosia District. It is ideally situated…
$269,723
Leave a request
Office 651 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 651 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 651 m²
Commercial building located in Agios Ioannis, Limassol. The property spans 651 m² on a 362 m…
$2,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Other 672 m² in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Other 672 m²
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 16
Area 672 m²
For sale: This impressive apartment building offers a total internal area of 672 m² and is c…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Shop 183 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 183 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 183 m²
Exceptional shop/showroom opportunity just steps from the sea in the Agios Athanasios Touris…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Restaurant in Peyia, Cyprus
Restaurant
Peyia, Cyprus
Located on a hill in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Peyia, this land plot offers a rare c…
$1,99M
Leave a request
Shop 182 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 182 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 182 m²
Prime commercial property in a high-exposure location with excellent frontage, strong visibi…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Office 1 835 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 1 835 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 835 m²
Spacious and luminous office building — fully equipped for commercial use, located in a vibr…
$7,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 80 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 80 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 80 m²
For Sale: 2 Identical Commercial Shops – Engomi, Nicosia Each property features 80 sq.m. of …
$375,267
Leave a request
Office 112 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 112 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 112 m²
Floor 8
Spacious office located in the vibrant area of City Center — Agia Zoni. This 112 m² office i…
$420,716
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 1 075 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 1 075 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 075 m²
Number of floors 4
Four-storey commercial building in the prime central location of Agios Nicolaos, Limassol. T…
$3,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 4 174 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 4 174 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 4 174 m²
Flagship Class A premium commercial building in Limassol's most prestigious business corrido…
$20,52M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
Floor 3/5
The building is constructed in two plots of total area 2183 sq.m. It comprises of five floor…
$3,42M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go