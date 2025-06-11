Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Demos Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Hotel 4 000 m² in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Hotel 4 000 m²
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Area 4 000 m²
FOR SALE 2 STAR HOTEL IN POLIS/LATSI, PAPHOS DistrictA great investment opportunity walking …
$7,40M
Hotel 516 m² in Polis, Cyprus
Hotel 516 m²
Polis, Cyprus
Area 516 m²
A small 2 star hotel with capacity of 65 rooms located in Polis Chrysohous in Paphos region …
$3,49M
