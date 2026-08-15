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Short-term rental apartments in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

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1 property total found
AirBnSea Centre Apts 101 in Larnaca, Cyprus
AirBnSea Centre Apts 101
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern 1BR next to the famous Finikoudes Beach. Stylish apartment with spacious kitchen, Sma…
Price on request
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