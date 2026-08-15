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  3. Demos Larnakas
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The Nicolaides Complex is perfectly situated in the center of Larnaca, right in the heart of…
$635
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 300 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Big showroom on the main Larnaca–Limassol road, in the Kamares area of Larnaca — exceptional…
$1,827
per month
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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