Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Larnakas
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

сommercial property
111
hotels
7
offices
45
investment properties
11
Show more
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 2 300 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 300 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 300 m²
A leasehold warehouse in the Industrial Zone of Aradippou. It consists of a two-storey showr…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go