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Restaurants and cafes for sale in Demos Larnakas, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
50
hotels
4
offices
16
investment properties
4
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1 property total found
Restaurant in Larnaca, Cyprus
Restaurant
Larnaca, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Seafront Restaurant for Sale in Larnaca Excellent investment opportunity — restaurant for s…
$1,22M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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