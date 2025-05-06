Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Dromolaxias Meneou
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Villas Pool for sale in Demos Dromolaxias Meneou, Cyprus

Kiti
8
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 8 rooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 8 rooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Eight bedroom for sale luxury Villa in Protaras - Famagusta province. The villa consists of …
$1,95M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 305 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$863,190
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Edge Development
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$805,374
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Edge Development
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Demos Dromolaxias Meneou, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go