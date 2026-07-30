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Long-term villas for rent in Demos Dromolaxias Meneou, Cyprus

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4 bedroom Villa in Kiti, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Spacious, beautiful 4-bedroom villa for long-term rent in Meneou, Larnaca — with attached wa…
$3,415
per month
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