Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Dromolaxias Meneou
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Long term rental apartments in Demos Dromolaxias Meneou, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
This modern apartment is situated in Meneou, just a short drive from the beach and Larnaca I…
$1,524
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go