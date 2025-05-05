Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Demos Dromolaxias Meneou, Cyprus

28 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale detached villa with 4 bedrooms with private pool, very close to beach in Pervolia a…
$397,785
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 725 m²
This luxurious beach asset is designed to offer residents a truly classy and modern environm…
$5,40M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$863,190
3 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
A modern family 3-bedroom house in Kiti area for sale. The property located in a very nice a…
$370,539
Villa 5 rooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 305 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
$1,84M
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 676 m²
A rare opportunity to secure some of Larnaka’s remaining prime locations within a peaceful g…
$3,64M
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
A gorgeous modern bungalow with private pool in Dromolaxia area in Larnaca province for sale…
$414,132
3 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
A really spacious and spectacular house with big garden for sale in Kiti area, in Larnaca pr…
$365,090
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
This beachfront luxury property with admirable views and the soothing tranquility of crashin…
$1,66M
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
A rare opportunity to ensure the utmost in space and harmony next to the sea.  This beautifu…
$4,10M
2 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Luxury Villa in Pervolia area in Larnaca for sale ! The Villa has a lot of extras, full furn…
$490,420
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 721 m²
An amazing property which boast an exemplary finish and are presented to the highest possibl…
$4,92M
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
A beautiful detached house in a prime location in Dromolaxia area for sale. It’s very close …
$250,659
Villa 8 rooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 8 rooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Eight bedroom for sale luxury Villa in Protaras - Famagusta province. The villa consists of …
$1,95M
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
This beautiful property designed to ensure peace of mind next to the sea which is situated i…
$3,42M
3 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 146 m²
A modern family house in Kiti area for sale. The property located in a very nice and quiet l…
$288,803
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 795 m²
This stunning beachfront villa will take your breath away from the moment you enter.  Locate…
$5,47M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$805,374
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 682 m²
This luxurious beach asset is designed to offer residents a truly classy and modern environm…
$3,54M
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 676 m²
An exclusive sea sight family friendly villa in Perivolia, presented to the highest possible…
$3,29M
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 680 m²
The ultimate beachfront asset for everyone who wants to live in a peaceful  and quite ambien…
$3,73M
Cottage 4 rooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 171 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in the area of Kallithea - Nicosia province, with 171…
$249,959
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
This amazing villa which boast an exemplary finish and presented to the highest possible sta…
$5,39M
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 713 m²
An amazing asset which boast an exemplary finish and are presented to the highest possible s…
$5,10M
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 732 m²
This property is an exclusive beachfront villa within a peaceful gated community private own…
$5,32M
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale a spacious villa with pool and big garden in Pervolia area in Larnaca, just 2 minut…
$609,828
3 room cottage in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in ​​Kallithea near Carlsberg - N…
$249,681
3 room cottage in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
For sale semi-detached three bedroom house in Tseri - Nicosia province, with 152 sq.m. cover…
$239,960
