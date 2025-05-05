Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Demos Dromolaxias Meneou, Cyprus

Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality
17
Dromolaxia
17
Kiti
15
139 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
An exclusive collection of eight luxurious 3-bedroom villas set in the idyllic seaside villa…
$763,600
4 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale detached villa with 4 bedrooms with private pool, very close to beach in Pervolia a…
$397,785
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new level of comfort and convenience in this exclusive gated community, located i…
$316,136
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
A new project located in Pervolia, 600 m from the beach and short drive from shops and resta…
$566,601
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
It is a unique development which offers the rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise, wit…
$724,479
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Modern architecture 3 bedrooms  Detached House, is located in Pervolia area, 100 meters from…
$483,671
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 725 m²
This luxurious beach asset is designed to offer residents a truly classy and modern environm…
$5,40M
4 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Villa with 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom, 350m from the sea and grab this amazing opportunity of …
$933,041
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
It is a unique development which offers the rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise, wit…
$889,133
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$863,190
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
It is a unique development which offers the rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise, wit…
$592,755
2 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
This property presents a charming terrace ground floor bungalow with two bedrooms, featuring…
$619,478
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
It is a unique development which offers the rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise, wit…
$713,502
2 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
A new project located in the prestigious residential area in Kiti, Larnaca.  The project con…
$307,267
4 bedroom house in Tersefanou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Four bedroom house in Tersefanou, Larnaca. This house is located near traditional village of…
$488,588
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Discover a secluded residential sanctuary, offering a collection of sophisticated villas tai…
$593,953
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
It is a unique development which offers the rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise, wit…
$856,202
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
A two-storey, three-bedroom villa with a swimming pool in a villa complex just a few minutes…
$1,09M
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
An exclusive collection of eight luxurious 3-bedroom villas set in the idyllic seaside villa…
$697,914
4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
Developers an outstanding collection of luxury homes in Larnaca’s newest community, an area …
$517,445
3 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
A modern family 3-bedroom house in Kiti area for sale. The property located in a very nice a…
$370,539
Villa 5 rooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 305 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
$1,84M
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 676 m²
A rare opportunity to secure some of Larnaka’s remaining prime locations within a peaceful g…
$3,64M
4 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 275 m²
Nice villa in Pervolia with modern design, ready to move
$2,96M
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
For sale 3 bedroom detached house, set on a large plot, in village of Meneou, on the souther…
$437,968
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Discover a secluded haven of residential opulence, offering an assortment of graceful villas…
$539,462
2 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled just moments away from the glistening shores of Pervolia in Larnaca, this charming 2…
$433,589
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Beautiful two-story property for sale, featuring a spacious veranda and a stunning garden. T…
$439,078
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
It is a unique development which offers the rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise, wit…
$609,221
6 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 649 m²
A house in Larnaca. Plot is 5376 sq. m. Covered areas of the house are 649 sq. m. Paved yard…
$1,95M
