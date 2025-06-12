Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Demos Dromolaxias Meneou, Cyprus

5 properties total found
Shop 136 m² in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 136 m²
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Area 136 m²
The commercial building is located in the Meneou area, on the northeast side of the entire d…
$438,798
Shop 120 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Shop 120 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
This exclusive mixed-use project, encompasses four phases across 30,000 square meters in Men…
$593,408
Shop 127 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Shop 127 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Area 127 m²
Located in the northeastern part of the development, it presents a commercial building cover…
$698,773
Shop 103 m² in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 103 m²
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Area 103 m²
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases.  Set in the tranqui…
$600,023
Shop 107 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Shop 107 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Area 107 m²
This unique mixed-use development consists of four phases spread over 30,000 square meters i…
$527,474
