Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Dromolaxias Meneou
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for sale in Demos Dromolaxias Meneou, Cyprus

сommercial property
15
hotels
3
shops
5
Office Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Office 326 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Office 326 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Area 326 m²
Spread across 30,000 square meters in Meneou, this distinctive mixed-use project unfolds in …
$1,07M
Leave a request
Office 72 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Office 72 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Area 72 m²
Located in the northeastern portion of the development, this property comprises a commercial…
$243,157
Leave a request
Office 70 m² in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Office 70 m²
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Area 70 m²
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases.  Set in the tranqui…
$248,486
Leave a request
Office 58 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Office 58 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Area 58 m²
Situated in the northeast section of the development,it features a commercial building spann…
$196,931
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go