Сommercial property for sale in Demos Dromolaxias Meneou, Cyprus

Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality
15 properties total found
Office 326 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Office 326 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Area 326 m²
Spread across 30,000 square meters in Meneou, this distinctive mixed-use project unfolds in …
$1,07M
Shop 136 m² in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 136 m²
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Area 136 m²
The commercial building is located in the Meneou area, on the northeast side of the entire d…
$438,798
Office 72 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Office 72 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Area 72 m²
Located in the northeastern portion of the development, this property comprises a commercial…
$243,157
Hotel 895 m² in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Hotel 895 m²
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 20
Area 895 m²
This city apartments is 400 meters away from the Larnaca Beach Promenade and offers self-cat…
$2,86M
Shop 120 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Shop 120 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
This exclusive mixed-use project, encompasses four phases across 30,000 square meters in Men…
$593,408
Commercial property 283 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Commercial property 283 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Area 283 m²
A ground floor building with a mezzanine, in a quiet and beautiful area of Perivolia in Larn…
$399,739
Office 70 m² in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Office 70 m²
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Area 70 m²
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases.  Set in the tranqui…
$248,486
Shop 127 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Shop 127 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Area 127 m²
Located in the northeastern part of the development, it presents a commercial building cover…
$698,773
Shop 103 m² in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 103 m²
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Area 103 m²
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases.  Set in the tranqui…
$600,023
Investment 1 387 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Investment 1 387 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 387 m²
Beach front 7 villas for sale in Pervolia tourist area for Larnaca. The houses are completed…
$2,97M
Office 58 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Office 58 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Area 58 m²
Situated in the northeast section of the development,it features a commercial building spann…
$196,931
Hotel 5 800 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Hotel 5 800 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 78
Area 5 800 m²
The nice hotel is nestled right on the waterfront and at 5 km drive from the International A…
$6,28M
Investment 882 m² in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 882 m²
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Area 882 m²
The project is fully completed and is under small renovations and installations requested fr…
$3,20M
Shop 107 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Shop 107 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Area 107 m²
This unique mixed-use development consists of four phases spread over 30,000 square meters i…
$527,474
Hotel in Pervolia, Cyprus
Hotel
Pervolia, Cyprus
The complex is consisting of the following plots: Total:     11,979 square meters Total ex…
$5,54M
Property types in Demos Dromolaxias Meneou

hotels
offices
shops
