  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Dromolaxias Meneou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Demos Dromolaxias Meneou, Cyprus

Kiti
44
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality
5
7 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with mos…
$2,98M
$2,98M
2 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer differen…
$591,319
$591,319
3 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of villas close to beaches, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer luxury villas with swimm…
$703,353
$703,353
4 bedroom apartment in Tersefanou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive gated residence with a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with parkin…
$381,784
$381,784
4 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the sea and the airport, Larnaca, Cyprus We …
$940,311
$940,311
1 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in the peaceful and picturesque village of Pervolia, a few kilometres from the ci…
$163,303
$163,303
1 bedroom apartment in Tersefanou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence with three swimming pools and a view of the sea, Tersefanou, Larnaca, Cypru…
$101,948
$101,948

