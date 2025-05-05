Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Dromolaxias Meneou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Demos Dromolaxias Meneou, Cyprus

Kiti
44
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
86 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For sale: a two-story villa with three bedrooms and a swimming pool in the Atlantis Beach Ga…
$658,617
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Tersefanou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Situated in Tersefanou, Larnaka, this property presents 54 apartments for sale, spread acros…
$83,916
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Luxury Seafront Apartment with Stunning 360° Views – Pervolia, Larnaca Nestled atop the brea…
$606,637
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with mos…
$2,98M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Luxury Living in the Heart of Kiti Village Discover an exceptional residential development …
$232,711
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
The project consists of 2 two-floor buildings with 10 two-bedroom apartments adjacent to a g…
$245,986
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 98 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction with for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, wit…
$236,833
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Nestled in the picturesque village of Kiti, a peaceful suburb of Larnaca, this residential p…
$167,644
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/3
This Apartments in Kiti Village, offering a modern and energy-efficient living space in a tr…
$239,297
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer differen…
$591,319
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tersefanou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Set in the peaceful village of Tersefanou, Larnaca, this property offers 58 apartments acros…
$112,960
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
New exceptional project in Kiti Village. The project is located in a quiet and picturesque n…
$231,797
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
A new project located in the heart of Kiti, Larnaca. Nestled in a lush, green area and direc…
$259,870
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
This exceptional residential project is located in the serene coastal village of Pervolia, j…
$265,859
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover a new level of comfort and convenience in this exclusive gated community, located i…
$279,912
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of villas close to beaches, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer luxury villas with swimm…
$703,353
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Three-bedroom apartment in a residential area in Kiti for sale! The building is consisting o…
$201,617
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
New exceptional project in Kiti Village. The project is located in a quiet and picturesque n…
$237,598
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Elevate your lifestyle with this remarkable residential project, perfectly nestled in a quie…
$415,874
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
New exceptional project in Kiti Village. The project is located in a quiet and picturesque n…
$248,158
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/3
This Apartments in Kiti Village, offering a modern and energy-efficient living space in a tr…
$246,981
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Exclusive Residential Development – Modern Living Near the Sea Introducing a unique residen…
$264,544
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 275 m²
$2,57M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover a new level of comfort and convenience in this exclusive gated community, located i…
$192,097
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover a new level of comfort and convenience in this exclusive gated community, located i…
$246,981
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
This first-floor apartment, located in the tranquil area of Meneou, is a perfect blend of se…
$238,645
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction with for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, wit…
$252,249
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tersefanou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive gated residence with a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with parkin…
$381,784
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
A new project located in the prestigious residential area in Kiti, Larnaca.  The project con…
$266,500
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the sea and the airport, Larnaca, Cyprus We …
$940,311
Leave a request

Property types in Demos Dromolaxias Meneou

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Demos Dromolaxias Meneou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go