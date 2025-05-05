Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Demos Dromolaxias Meneou, Cyprus

Kiti
59
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality
22
Dromolaxia
17
225 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
An exclusive collection of eight luxurious 3-bedroom villas set in the idyllic seaside villa…
$763,600
4 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale detached villa with 4 bedrooms with private pool, very close to beach in Pervolia a…
$397,785
3 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For sale: a two-story villa with three bedrooms and a swimming pool in the Atlantis Beach Ga…
$658,617
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new level of comfort and convenience in this exclusive gated community, located i…
$316,136
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
A new project located in Pervolia, 600 m from the beach and short drive from shops and resta…
$566,601
1 bedroom apartment in Tersefanou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Situated in Tersefanou, Larnaka, this property presents 54 apartments for sale, spread acros…
$83,916
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
It is a unique development which offers the rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise, wit…
$724,479
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Modern architecture 3 bedrooms  Detached House, is located in Pervolia area, 100 meters from…
$483,671
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 725 m²
This luxurious beach asset is designed to offer residents a truly classy and modern environm…
$5,40M
3 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Luxury Seafront Apartment with Stunning 360° Views – Pervolia, Larnaca Nestled atop the brea…
$606,637
4 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Villa with 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom, 350m from the sea and grab this amazing opportunity of …
$933,041
4 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with mos…
$2,98M
3 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Luxury Living in the Heart of Kiti Village Discover an exceptional residential development …
$232,711
2 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
The project consists of 2 two-floor buildings with 10 two-bedroom apartments adjacent to a g…
$245,986
2 room apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 98 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction with for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol Province, wit…
$236,833
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
It is a unique development which offers the rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise, wit…
$889,133
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$863,190
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
It is a unique development which offers the rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise, wit…
$592,755
2 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
This property presents a charming terrace ground floor bungalow with two bedrooms, featuring…
$619,478
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
It is a unique development which offers the rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise, wit…
$713,502
1 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Nestled in the picturesque village of Kiti, a peaceful suburb of Larnaca, this residential p…
$167,644
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/3
This Apartments in Kiti Village, offering a modern and energy-efficient living space in a tr…
$239,297
2 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
A new project located in the prestigious residential area in Kiti, Larnaca.  The project con…
$307,267
2 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer differen…
$591,319
4 bedroom house in Tersefanou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Four bedroom house in Tersefanou, Larnaca. This house is located near traditional village of…
$488,588
1 bedroom apartment in Tersefanou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Set in the peaceful village of Tersefanou, Larnaca, this property offers 58 apartments acros…
$112,960
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Discover a secluded residential sanctuary, offering a collection of sophisticated villas tai…
$593,953
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
It is a unique development which offers the rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise, wit…
$856,202
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
A two-storey, three-bedroom villa with a swimming pool in a villa complex just a few minutes…
$1,09M
2 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
New exceptional project in Kiti Village. The project is located in a quiet and picturesque n…
$231,797
