Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Aradippou
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Penthouse

Monthly rent of penthouses in Demos Aradippou, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom penthouse in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 3
This brand-new luxury penthouse is located in Aradippou’s Agios Fanourios area, offering mod…
$1,699
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go