Offices for sale in Demos Aradippou, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Office in Aradippou, Cyprus
Office
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to this exceptional office space located in the heart of Larnaca, Cyprus. Situated a…
$735,960
Office 315 m² in Aradippou, Cyprus
Office 315 m²
Aradippou, Cyprus
Area 315 m²
This exceptional office space, centrally located in Larnaca, Cyprus, offers an unparalleled …
$735,960
