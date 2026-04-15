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Mansions for sale in Demos Akama, Cyprus

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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
This two-storey maisonette is located in Peyia, Paphos, in a quiet yet highly convenient res…
$141,528
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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