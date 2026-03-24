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Commercial property 679 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 679 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 679 m²
This commercial building, located in the vibrant area of Agios Ioannis, Limassol, offers a p…
$912,017
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 83 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 83 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 83 m²
Office for Rent – Central Paphos (Court Area) Bright and modern office space located in the…
$201,109
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Warehouse 960 m² in Timi, Cyprus
Warehouse 960 m²
Timi, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 960 m²
Commercial Warehouse for Sale – Timi, Paphos. Long-Term Lease Investment Opportunity (99 Yea…
$726,577
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Other 1 728 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Other 1 728 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 728 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Germasogeia, this modern residential building offers a pe…
$7,54M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Warehouse 2 290 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 290 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 2 290 m²
Spacious Warehouse for Sale – Ypsonas Area Presenting this large and functional warehouse lo…
$2,87M
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Other 923 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Other 923 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 923 m²
Discover an exceptional opportunity to own a home in one of Limassol’s most desirable areas …
$3,99M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Other 923 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Other 923 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 923 m²
Discover an exceptional opportunity to own a home in one of Limassol’s most desirable areas …
$3,99M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Commercial property 1 100 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 100 m²
An exceptional investment opportunity in the heart of Limassol. Commercial building, well ma…
$4,56M
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Other 490 m² in Peyia, Cyprus
Other 490 m²
Peyia, Cyprus
Area 490 m²
A rare chance to acquire a fully reconstructed (2022) commercial building in the heart of Co…
$1,84M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Other 1 728 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Other 1 728 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 728 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Germasogeia, this modern residential building offers a pe…
$7,54M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
This well-presented commercial shop is ideally located in the vibrant and highly sought-afte…
$288,613
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 725 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 725 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 725 m²
This luxury residential development consists of twelve 1-bedroom high-end apartments on the …
$2,54M
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