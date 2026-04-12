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Сommercial property for sale in Demos Akama, Cyprus

Peyia
4
Koinoteta Kissonergas
3
7 properties total found
Commercial property in Peyia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Peyia, Cyprus
Number of floors 4
A commercial building located in the Coral Bay area of Pegeia, Paphos, within close proximit…
$1,84M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 52 m² in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop 52 m²
Peyia, Cyprus
Area 52 m²
This unique location is situated in the heart of one of the busiest tourist destinations on …
$431,096
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Hotel 2 000 m² in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Hotel 2 000 m²
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Situated in one of the most picturesque and historic areas of Paphos, Cyprus, our hotel apar…
$4,43M
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Other 2 000 m² in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Other 2 000 m²
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
This well-presented hotel apartment is situated in a tranquil location in the village of Kis…
$4,50M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Revenue house 1 381 m² in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Revenue house 1 381 m²
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Area 1 381 m²
The complex of apartments, maisonettes and villas, located in the small coastal village of K…
$5,23M
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Restaurant in Peyia, Cyprus
Restaurant
Peyia, Cyprus
$497,486
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Other 490 m² in Peyia, Cyprus
Other 490 m²
Peyia, Cyprus
Area 490 m²
A rare chance to acquire a fully reconstructed (2022) commercial building in the heart of Co…
$1,84M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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