Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in Cyprus

Cyprus
442
Greater Nicosia
146
Limassol
129
Pafos
50
Larnaca
40
Strovolos
32
Limassol
23
Mesa Geitonia
22
47 properties total found
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 259 m²
For sale business with an area of 1259 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer views of the sea…
€9,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 1 259 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale business of 1259 sq.meters in Limassol. The property offers a roof garden.The prope…
€9,00M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 226 m²
For sale business of 226 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The faci…
€1,64M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 900 m²
For sale business of 900 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The faci…
€2,50M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 050 m²
For sale business of 1050 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The fac…
€3,00M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 805 m²
For sale business of 805 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The faci…
€4,00M
Commercial with sea view in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with sea view
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 183 m²
Commercially sold accommodation. This is a multifunctional building for living, working and …
€2,20M
Commercial with sea view in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with sea view
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 294 m²
€2,00M
Commercial with sea view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with sea view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
Office for sale 120 sq.m for business in the city of Limassol. There is also a spacious vera…
€325,000
Commercial with parking, with sea view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 207 m²
For sale business of 207 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The property is for…
€1,000,000
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 928 m²
For sale 7-level Business Center with an area of 1928 sq.m, located in the Polemidia area, o…
€5,00M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 4 175 m²
An elite business center with an area of 4175 sq.m for sale in « heart » of the tourist zone…
€22,50M
Commercial with parking, with sea view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Office space for sale on the 1st floor in a commercial building. Inner area of 150 sq.m + co…
€1,50M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 55 m²
Residence of 24 studio apartments for sale. Unscheduled investment project. Utilities: - Rec…
€2,30M
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 789 m²
Investment project for sale. Three-story building of 6 apartments with a total area of 789 s…
€2,00M
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 775 m²
It is offered for sale a 7-story building located on Kristaki Kranu Street in the prestigiou…
€12,00M
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 693 m²
For sale is a building of 693 sq.m in Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The building is…
€1,50M
Commercial with parking, with sea view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 153 m²
Beautiful modern office in the city center with sea views. Unique location. Office with sea …
€1,10M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 540 m²
For sale business of 540 sq.m. In Paphos. The windows offer sea views. The facility has sola…
€2,15M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 061 m²
3 floors of office space Roof with sea view Delivery April 2020 Technical characteristics Me…
€3,30M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Limassol, Cyprus
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 927 m²
Number of floors 7
LAYLA | Mixed Use Building with Permits. Layla Aparthotel hosts 11 magnificent suites. Sh…
€2,55M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 207 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 4 175 m²
Number of floors 9
For sale an elite business center with an area of ​​4175 sq.m in the "heart" of the tourist …
€22,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 1 928 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale 7-levels Business Centre with an area of ​​1928 sq.m, is located in the area of Pol…
€5,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale office space on the 1stfloor in commercial building. Internal area 150sq.m +44sq.m …
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Office for sale 120 sq.m. for business in the Limassol city
€325,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 103 sq.meters in Paphos. A magnificent view of the city, the sea opens …
€265,500
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 260 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€275,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 294 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€2,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises for sale. The project is a multi functional building for residence, work…
€2,20M

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

