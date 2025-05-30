Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Chloraka
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Olivia Homes seamlessly integrate elegance with practicality, delivering contemporary comfor…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Olivia Homes seamlessly integrate elegance with practicality, delivering contemporary comfor…
$921,233
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go