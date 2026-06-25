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Mansions for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

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1 property total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
This two-bedroom maisonette is located in the popular community of Chloraka, Paphos District…
$227,529
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