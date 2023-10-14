Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Chloraka
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

villas
13
House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 171 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€770,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
Exclusive 2 - floor villa with an area of 203 m & sup2 for sale; under construction, in one …
€630,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 144 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€595,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 163 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€590,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
General FeaturesGarage CoveredPool Type PrivateGuest Toilet 1Amenities Title Deeds, A/C, Sea…
€420,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€610,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€345,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir