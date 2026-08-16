Pool Houses for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

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Houses with pool for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

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villas
122
cottages
9
bungalows
8
townhouses
3
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12 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 504 m²
For sale: Spacious five-bedroom villa at The Gallery, Paphos — ideal for large families or t…
$1,83M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 400 m²
For sale: Spacious five-bedroom villa at The Gallery, Paphos — perfect for large families or…
$2,46M
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House in Chloraka, Cyprus
House
Chloraka, Cyprus
Perched in the sought-after coastal area of Chloraka, this exclusive collection of luxury vi…
$1,04M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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House in Chloraka, Cyprus
House
Chloraka, Cyprus
In a quiet coastal setting where the horizon meets the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean…
$1,07M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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3 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
A rare opportunity to own one of the last available villas in a sought-after seaside enclave…
$784,579
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom villa in LIBRA, an exclusive gated community in Chloraka, Pa…
$516,337
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
For sale: Exclusive 4-bedroom hilltop villa in Chloraka. This modern hilltop villa combin…
$1,20M
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3 room cottage in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Used three bedroom independent house for sale in the province of Pernera - Famagusta. The ho…
$449,925
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Villa 3 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Τhekla - Famagusta…
$466,922
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Olivia Homes seamlessly integrate elegance with practicality, delivering contemporary comfor…
$921,233
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Olivia Homes seamlessly integrate elegance with practicality, delivering contemporary comfor…
$1,19M
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Villa 3 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia hekla - Famagusta …
$468,922
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