Houses with garden for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

16 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
This one-of-a-kind development is distinguished by attractive modern architecture with roomy…
$670,241
Cottage 4 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limassol pro…
$449,925
4 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
The project is designed to encapsulate the essence of an exclusive world-class community. Co…
$5,01M
4 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
The project is designed to encapsulate the essence of an exclusive world-class community. Co…
$2,72M
Villa 3 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Lempa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered interior bu…
$416,135
Cottage 4 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 227 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limassol province, with 227 sq.…
$449,925
3 room cottage in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Used three bedroom independent house for sale in the province of Pernera - Famagusta. The ho…
$449,925
3 room cottage in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
$415,686
3 room cottage in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 184 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house with roof garden, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with …
$449,925
4 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Nestled in one of the most sought-after coastal locations on the island, this property enjoy…
$3,91M
Cottage 4 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limassol province, with 205 sq.…
$440,809
3 room cottage in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury three bedroom detached house for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 218 sq.m.…
$465,459
3 room cottage in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 161 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Fasoula - Limassol province, w…
$419,930
5 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 731 m²
Located in one of the most sought-after seafront locations on the island, this property offe…
$3,48M
5 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 353 m²
This Excellent luxurious private villas is situated at an exceptional town location of the p…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Located in one of the most sought-after seafront locations on the island, this property offe…
$1,55M
