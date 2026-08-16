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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

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penthouses
4
1 BHK
77
2 BHK
142
3 BHK
81
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, C…
$451,019
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