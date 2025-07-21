Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Athienou Municipality, Cyprus

Athienou
7
7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Athienou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Athienou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/2
3-Bedroom Apartment – Spacious Family Living Near the Village The three-bedroom apartments a…
$201,097
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Athienou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Athienou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
2-Bedroom Apartment – Practical Living with Outdoor Space Ideal for small families or profes…
$177,849
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Athienou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Athienou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
1-Bedroom Apartment – Modern Comfort in a Village Setting This thoughtfully designed one-bed…
$133,677
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Athienou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Athienou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
1-Bedroom Apartment – Modern Comfort in a Village Setting This thoughtfully designed one-bed…
$122,053
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Athienou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Athienou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
2-Bedroom Apartment – Practical Living with Outdoor Space Ideal for small families or profes…
$184,823
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Athienou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Athienou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/2
1-Bedroom Apartment – Modern Comfort in a Village Setting This thoughtfully designed one-bed…
$145,301
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Athienou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Athienou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
2-Bedroom Apartment – Practical Living with Outdoor Space Ideal for small families or profes…
$173,199
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

