Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Long-term villas for rent in Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area, Cyprus

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
7 bedroom villa in Trachoni, Cyprus
7 bedroom villa
Trachoni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 610 m²
The “House of Dreams” is probably the most beautiful property in the island of Cyprus! A re…
$7,777
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Episkopi Cantonment, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Episkopi Cantonment, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 174 m²
Beautiful 3-bedroom detached villa with a private pool and mature garden in the charming vil…
$2,498
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go