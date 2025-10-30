Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Long-term rent of offices in Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area, Cyprus

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 70 m² in Trachoni, Cyprus
Office 70 m²
Trachoni, Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Office for rent in Trachoni area in Limassol with covered area  70  square meters.The office…
$639
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go